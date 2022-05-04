Body found near Petco Park under investigation

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Wednesday are investigating the death of a person near Petco Park in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter, police said.

Officers were called just before 5 a.m. to the area of the 800 block of Trevor Hoffman Way, according to a San Diego police watch commander.

The police investigation was in the area of the downtown ballpark by the Harbor Drive Pedestrian Bridge.

In an email, San Diego police Sgt. Ariel Savage said the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office responded to the scene and that the investigation is “now in their hands.”

No further details were immediately shared.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.