Cleveland, OH

2 adults, 3 children taken to hospital after Cleveland house fire

WKYC
 2 days ago
CLEVELAND — Two adults and three children were taken to the hospital in stable condition following a fire in Cleveland on Tuesday. Fire officials say the situation happened at a home in the 3100 block of Roanoke Avenue. Damage is estimated...

