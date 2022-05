Human resources (HR) leaders in healthcare are facing an uphill battle with the Great Resignation heavily impacting staffing levels across organizations of all sizes. The healthcare sector has been among the hardest-hit industries by the Great Resignation due to the increased pressure and burnout among frontline workers that are facing almost three years of a global pandemic. The situation is even more dire among the post-acute and senior living care industries. According to recent research, the top concerns among leaders within post-acute and long-term senior care were staffing shortage, finding and hiring candidates, and employee turnover. The pressure is felt even more with the Biden Administration’s recent plans for nursing home reform, which may enact fines on organizations that don’t meet minimum staffing requirements.

NURSING HOMES ・ 24 DAYS AGO