We went nearly three months without answers in this troubling case. Anton Sovetov, a 44-year old man, graduate of Yale University and employee at the institution, was first reported as missing on February 6, 2022. He had last been in contact with his colleagues on February 4th, and was seen on security footage the day after, but there had been no sign of him since that point.

