This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s time to get rid of Michigan's deposit law. The law amounts to an unfair tax on the poor, for starters. I personally know several people in higher income brackets who simply toss cans and bottles in the garbage even though they could cash them in at the grocery store. To them, it's not worth the bother. Or the mess.

