ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P 500 slide ahead of Fed decision

By Devik Jain
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Advanced Micro Devices gains on strong outlook

* All eyes on Fed policy statement at 2 p.m. ET

* Indexes: Dow up 0.14%, S&P off 0.21%, Nasdaq falls 0.88% (Updates to open)

May 4 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq slipped on Wednesday as growth stocks lost ground, while banks gained ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision expected to result in the biggest interest rate hike since 2000.

Six of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in early trading, led by energy stocks. Oil prices jumped nearly 4% as the European Union spelled out plans to phase out imports of Russian oil.

Rate-sensitive banking stocks rose 0.8%, while megacap stocks such as Amazon.com Inc, Tesla and Nvidia fell, weighing on the Nasdaq.

Traders are pricing in expectations of a 50 basis points (bps) rate hike and the start of reductions to the U.S. central bank’s $9 trillion balance sheet when the Fed releases its statement at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).

The spotlight will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s news conference for fresh clues on how far and how fast the central bank is prepared to go in an effort to bring down decades-high inflation.

“The (50 bps hike) is baked into the market. What maybe isn’t is what’s the eventual end point here,” said Josh Wein, portfolio manager at Hennessy Funds.

“The market is still adjusting to this inflation story and the need for the Fed to be proactive ... it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that companies are in very good shape in aggregate and several rate hikes do not undo that dynamic.”

Concerns about a hit to economic growth due to a hawkish Fed, mixed earnings from some big growth companies, the conflict in Ukraine and pandemic-related lockdowns in China have hammered Wall Street recently, with richly valued growth stocks bearing the brunt of the sell-off.

Bearish sentiment, or expectations that stock prices will fall over the next six months, rose sharply to 59.4% in the latest survey by the American Association of Individual Investors. The last time bearish sentiment went above that level was in March 2009 during the financial crisis.

At 10:11 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 46.33 points, or 0.14%, at 33,175.12, the S&P 500 was down 8.90 points, or 0.21%, at 4,166.58, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 110.17 points, or 0.88%, at 12,453.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc rose 2.7% after the chipmaker forecast stronger-than-expected full-year and second-quarter revenue on data center boom.

Starbucks Corp gained 5.8% after the coffee chain saw quarterly comparable sales grow 12% in North America.

Livent Corp surged 19.9% after it posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit and bolstered its 2022 revenue outlook on higher demand for lithium used in electric vehicle batteries.

Airbnb Inc climbed 4.7% after the vacation rental firm projected upbeat second-quarter revenue, betting on pent-up travel demand after COVID-19 curbs were eased globally.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.44-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.94-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 34 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 19 new highs and 218 new lows. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Why Stocks Plunged Nearly 1,000 Points Today & What to Know About the Dow’s Big Fall

Click here to read the full article. Stocks fell sharply Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 1,000 points, marking its worst day since October 2020. The Dow fell 981 points, or 2.8%, on Friday afternoon, placing it down 1.9% for the week, its fourth straight weekly decline and its ninth losing week of the last 11. According to a CNN Business report, all 30 stocks in the Dow ended the day lower, led by Verizon, which fell more than 5.5%, and Caterpillar, which plunged 6.5%. Goldman Sachs, Home Depot and Visa were also big downside contributors. Shares of Gap...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#S P#Amazon Com Inc#European#The European Union#Russian#Megacap#Fed Chair#Hennessy Funds
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally on Powell's Rate Reassurance

Stocks breathed a massive sigh of relief Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve gave the markets exactly the rate hike they were betting on – and indicated that future hikes were unlikely to be more aggressive. Specifically, the Federal Open Market Committee chalked up its first 50-basis-point increase to...
STOCKS
CNBC

Dow tumbles 1,000 points for the worst day since 2020, Nasdaq drops 5%

Stocks pulled back sharply on Thursday, completely erasing a rally from the prior session in a stunning reversal that delivered investors one of the worst days since 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1,063 points, or 3.12%, to close at 32,997.97. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 4.99% to finish at 12,317.69, its lowest closing level since November 2020. Both of those losses were the worst single-day drops since 2020.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Tesla
Reuters

Wall Street tumbles as investors fret over bigger Fed rate hikes

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended Thursday sharply lower amid a broad sell-off, as investor sentiment cratered in the face of concerns that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike the previous day would not be enough to tame surging inflation. All three main Wall Street benchmarks erased gains made...
STOCKS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street inches higher as growth stocks rebound

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Activision up after Berkshire Hathaway reveals 9.5% stake. * Spirit Airlines slumps as board rejects JetBlue takeover offer. * Indexes up: Dow 0.41%, S&P 0.32%, Nasdaq 0.33% (Updates...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

423K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy