Chiefs will not play in Germany as part of 2022 international slate

MUNICH — Despite rumors of a replay of Super Bowl LV going international, the Kansas City Chiefs will not be part of the international slate of games in 2022.

The NFL announced the schedule for games that will be played in Germany, the United Kingdom and Mexico on Wednesday.

Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom October 2 New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom October 9 Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars Wembley Stadium, London, United Kingdom October 30 Seattle Seahawks vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany November 13 Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico November 21

Rumors of the Chiefs playing the Buccaneers in Germany started months ago after the two franchises were part of the few selected teams granted International Marketing Rights for Germany and Mexico as Part of NFL’s Global Growth of professional football.

Chiefs CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt and his soccer team, FC Dallas, have ties to 32-time German soccer champions FC Bayern Munich. The two clubs have shared a player development partnership since 2018.

The Chiefs and FC Bayern shared pictures of Andy Reid and Bayern’s head coach, Julian Nagelsmann, exchanging jerseys in February.

The league also tweeted a hype video about the NFL playing in Germany. It features video of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs retweeted the video.

The Chiefs have a global history, most recently playing in the league’s International Series against the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City in 2019. They also played the Detroit Lions in 2015 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Kansas City also played in four American Bowl preseason games: Berlin in 1990, Tokyo in 1994 and 1998, and in Monterrey, Mexico in 1996.

