Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 – Exact date SSI recipients get May monthly payment may surprise beneficiaries

PEOPLE who receive Supplemental Security Income may be surprised to learn when they should expect their next check.

In fact, those relying on SSI won't be getting benefits in May.

The payment schedule is impacted because the first of May (the date SSI benefits are normally sent out) landed on Sunday.

When the first of the month falls on a weekend, benefits are issued the Friday before, so SSI claimants got double benefits in April worth up to $1,682.

Benefits were paid out on April 1, and April 29, and a May payment isn't on the horizon.

There won't be another payment until Wednesday, June 1.

What do you need to apply for SS?

When you apply, you’ll need your social security number, birth certificate, and financial papers to back up your claim.

Self-employed candidates must also provide proof of tax returns and W-2 forms.

You must produce evidence of citizenship if you were not born in the United States.

A citizenship certificate or passport will suffice. There will also be a requirement for marital details.

Spousal benefits

If you have not worked or do not have enough Social Security credits to qualify for your own Social Security benefits, you may be able to receive spousal benefits.

The spouse of a retired worker can receive up to half of their spouse’s benefits.

To qualify for spouse’s benefits, you must be either at least 62 years of age or any age and caring for a child entitled to receive benefits on your spouse’s record and who is younger than age 16 or disabled.

If you choose to begin receiving spouse’s benefits before you reach full retirement age, your benefit amount will be permanently reduced.

The spousal benefit continues until one spouse dies, after which the survivor may be eligible for survivor benefits.

Benefits for children

A child with a disability age 18 or older may get Social Security benefits when a parent gets retirement or disability benefits.

The child’s disability must have begun before age 22.

Dependent child benefits begin when a retired worker’s benefits start. They end when the child turns 18.

The disabled person may qualify for continuing benefits as an adult who is unable to work.

Benefits paid for your child will not decrease your retirement benefits.

The child may also get benefits if a parent dies.

Disability benefits

The Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) program pays benefits to you and your family if you worked long enough and recently enough.

You must have paid Social Security taxes on your earnings before becoming disabled.

You must also meet certain requirements defined by the SSA, including a disability that has lasted or is expected to last at least one year or result in death.

The benefit is for life unless the SSA feels you no longer qualify

Survivor benefits

When you die, members of your family could be eligible for benefits based on your earnings.

You and your children also may be able to get benefits if your deceased spouse or former spouse worked long enough under Social Security.

A widow or widower can receive benefits if they are age 60 or older.

They can start receiving your benefits if they are age 50 or older and disabled.

They can also receive your benefits at any age if they are caring for a child of the deceased who is younger than 16 and disabled.

Also, a one-time payment of $255 can be made only to a spouse or child if they meet certain requirements.

Survivors must apply for this payment within two years of the date of death.

Retirement benefits

The age you begin receiving retirement benefits affects how much your monthly benefits will be.

You can begin getting Social Security retirement benefits as early as age 62, but claiming them that early will reduce your benefits by as much as 30 percent.

If you wait until your full retirement age (66 for most people), you will get full benefits.

You also can wait until age 70 to start your benefits. The SSA will increase your benefit because you earned “delayed retirement credits.”

The retirement benefits are then paid out until you die.

Replacing your Social Security card, continued

The exceptions are Alaska, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, and West Virginia.

You can generally apply for a replacement card online in other states if the below applies:

Are a US citizen age 18 or older with a US mailing address

Are not requesting a name change or any other change to your card

Have a driver’s license or state-issued identification card from one of the many participating states or the District of Columbia

If you need help, you can contact the Social Security Administration (SSA) by calling 1-800-772-1213 or by visiting your local Social Security office.

Getting a replacement Social Security card

If you lose your card, you may not need a replacement one as simply knowing the Social Security number is enough in many cases.

However, if you’d like a replacement card, you can order it online via your Social Security account in most states.

How to get a Social Security card, continued

To prove your identity, you could also provide a driver’s license.

If you don’t have one, you could present an employee identification card, school identification card, or health insurance card instead.

You must provide at least two separate documents, as one can only be used for two purposes — such as citizenship and age.

How to get a Social Security card

To get a Social Security card, you need to apply for a Social Security number.

Depending on where you’re born, and whether you’re a US citizen, you’ll need to present a range of original documents.

For a US-born adult citizen, you’ll have to show proof of US citizenship and your age by providing a US birth certificate or a US passport, for example.

Who is eligible for SNAP?

SNAP, commonly referred to as food stamps, helps low-income people buy nutritious food.

To get SNAP benefits, your household must make under a certain income level. Your household includes everyone who lives with you, buys, and prepares food together.

Resources, such as cash or money in a bank account, also affect eligibility.

Currently, households may have $2,250 in resources or $3,500 if at least one person is age 60 or older or disabled.

If you are between the ages of 18 and 49 and able to work but currently unemployed without dependents, you may only be eligible for SNAP benefits for three months within a three-year period.

COLA increase and SNAP benefits

Millions of Social Security beneficiaries are getting larger payments in 2022 via the 5.9 percent Social Security Administration (SSA) COLA boost.

The increase, though, can have an effect on people who are part of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The program helps low-income people, and households need to be under certain income levels in order to receive assistance.

Americans on Social Security may be at risk of losing SNAP benefits if their new income level after the COLA boost exceeds the limits.

What is the Social Security tax rate?

The tax rate for 2022 earnings sits at 6.2 percent each for employees and employers.

So individuals earning $147,000 or more in 2022 would contribute $9,114 to the OASDI program, and their employer would contribute the same amount, according to the Social Security Administration.

For those who are self-employed, the OASDI tax rate is 12.4 percent.

Do Social Security claimants need to pay taxes?

In January of each year, you’ll be notified of how much you received in benefits during the previous year.

This Social Security benefits statement is a form SSA-1099 and can be used to help you complete your tax return.

By using this form, you’ll find out if your monthly benefits are subject to tax.

If by February you’ve not received this form, or if you’ve misplaced it, you can request a new one using your online Social Security account.

SSI benefits for children with disabilities

According to the Clinton Journal, to be deemed medically qualified for SSI, a child must fulfill all of the following disability requirements:

In 2022, if the kid is not blind, he or she must not be working or earning more than $1,350 per month. In 2022, if the child is blind, they must not work or earn more than $2,260.

The child must have a medical condition or conditions that cause significant functional difficulties. This indicates that the condition(s) must severely limit the activities of the youngster.

The condition(s) of the kid must last at least a year or be predicted to cause death.

Some states offer more SSI payments

Some states contribute to the total amount payable to SSI recipients.

That means depending on the state you live in, you may receive a supplemental payment in addition to SSI from the federal government.

The SSI Benefits website shows which states pay a supplement to people who receive SSI.

How to maximize benefits, part three

You can start claiming at age 62, but this would result in a permanent 30 percent reduction of your benefits.

If your full retirement age is 66, you’ll get 100 percent of your monthly benefit if you start claiming then.

Or if you delay benefits for an additional 12 months, you’ll receive 108 percent while you’ll get 132 percent of the monthly benefit if you wait until 70.

You can’t earn delayed retirement credits beyond age 70, so there’s no point to delay your claim further than this.

You can also use the Maximize My Social Security tool by professor and economist Laurence J. Kotlikoff to help you boost your benefit amount as well.

How to maximize benefits, continued

The maximum wage taxable is $147,000 in 2022, but it changes each year as salaries increase.

Once your earnings exceed that wage cap, you don’t get taxed on it for Social Security.

The third but perhaps the easiest way to boost your benefits is to delay your claim.

How to maximize benefits

To get the maximum benefit, you need to take three main steps.

Firstly, you’ll want to make sure that you’ve worked for at least 35 years.

If not, zeros will be averaged into your calculation for each year you’re missing income under the 35-year threshold.

You must also earn the maximum wage taxable or more for at least 35 years.