ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Company giving $5,000 to those planning to leave their jobs

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fuFkm_0fSjXFNZ00

(ABC4) – As more Americans are leaving their jobs than ever before, heralding the era of “The Great Resignation,” one company wants to help those wishing to leave their jobs.

Drink manufacturer, PepsiCo, will pay five people $5,000 in their quest to “reset” their life.

As part of the company’s “Great Reshuffle Reset” campaign along with Mental Health Awareness Month, PepsiCo wants to support five people on their journey to finding happiness and reconnecting with the things that bring them joy.

UTAH’S BEST: Yelp names Utah restaurant one of the best places to celebrate Mother’s Day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KonlT_0fSjXFNZ00
(Courtesy of PepsiCo)

The campaign follows the company’s debut of Soulboost , a sparkling water drink that promotes “positive wellness to help support your mood and mind.”

To enter for the chance to win, share the reason you may need a reset in your life and what you hope to do during your transitional phase.

The company says winners will be selected on overall creativity.

To check out the campaign and to submit your entry, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Idaho man killed the day after his brother’s funeral

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – Officials say an Idaho man has died in a car crash — just one day after his brother’s funeral. According to East Idaho News, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a crash Friday night where they discovered the body of 37-year-old Juan Silerio. Silerio was discovered inside of […]
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ABC4

HAVE YOU SEEN THEM?: Bountiful Police looking for two car theft suspects

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Bountiful City Police are searching for two suspects reportedly involved in a multiple vehicle theft. Bountiful Police say the theft happened at the South Davis Recreation Center on Monday around 9 p.m. The suspects stole a gray 2011 Toyota Sienna and a gray 2008 Toyota Rav 4. If you have any […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Business
State
Utah State
CNBC

This 35-year-old turned her eBay side hustle into a $141 million company: 'Here's the business plan I used'

In 2014, I walked away from my $35,000-per-year job in insurance sales to grow my e-commerce side hustle with my husband Chris. We had been experimenting with selling clothes and accessories on online marketplaces, including eBay and Facebook. Our online community of friends and customers quickly grew from a few hundred members to over 10,000 in a very short period. I realized that I could combine my passion for affordable clothing and relationship-building to help women to feel confident in their fashion choices.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Pepsico#Soulboost
ABC4

Magna man had a hunch his son was dead

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A family is devastated after learning it was their own son who was killed in a shooting in Magna on Friday. Authorities identified 20-year-old Fernando Ruesga Jr. as the victim. The suspect has yet to be arrested.Ruesga Jr.’s father told ABC4 he was waiting for his son because they were going […]
MAGNA, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
ABC4

Missing St. George man found dead

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 4/27/22 3:30 p.m. ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A missing man from St. George last seen on April 22 has been found dead. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Tanner Marvel, 28, was located on Tuesday afternoon. Due to the sensitive nature of the case, no further details will be released at […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Overpriced Used Car in America

The American car industry has been battered by a shortage of microchips and other parts used in vehicle manufacturing. Semiconductors, in particular, are critical to car electronics and navigation systems. While supply is short, consumer demand has reached normal levels, after an interruption brought on by the COVID-19 recession. As a result of new car […]
BUYING CARS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
ABC4

Three Utah cities now among most overpriced markets in the nation

UTAH (ABC4) – Buyers looking to purchase a home in Utah know the real estate market has been rising steadily over the past few years. Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or looking to expand your property portfolio, navigating the Utah real estate market can be quite daunting. In a new study by Florida Atlantic University, […]
UTAH STATE
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Utah

Each year Forbes releases its list of billionaires. This year 2,668 people made the list, and six of those live in Utah. I like to review the stories of these billionaires and find ones that may inspire readers.
UTAH STATE
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
ABC4

St. George man arrested after woman’s bloodied body found in home

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested for first-degree murder after a woman’s body was discovered in a St. George home on Wednesday. St. George Police have identified the suspect as Jonathon David Cross, 43. The victim has been identified as Lisa Breinholt. Police first responded to a welfare check at a […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

ABC4

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy