Company giving $5,000 to those planning to leave their jobs

(ABC4) – As more Americans are leaving their jobs than ever before, heralding the era of “The Great Resignation,” one company wants to help those wishing to leave their jobs.

Drink manufacturer, PepsiCo, will pay five people $5,000 in their quest to “reset” their life.

As part of the company’s “Great Reshuffle Reset” campaign along with Mental Health Awareness Month, PepsiCo wants to support five people on their journey to finding happiness and reconnecting with the things that bring them joy.

(Courtesy of PepsiCo)

The campaign follows the company’s debut of Soulboost , a sparkling water drink that promotes “positive wellness to help support your mood and mind.”

To enter for the chance to win, share the reason you may need a reset in your life and what you hope to do during your transitional phase.

The company says winners will be selected on overall creativity.

To check out the campaign and to submit your entry, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.