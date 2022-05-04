ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Pasoans protest Supreme Court possibly overturning Roe v. Wade

By Stephanie Shields
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1YAs_0fSjXBqf00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Several dozen people gathered outside the federal courthouse in downtown El Paso Tuesday evening protesting the possibility of the Supreme Court overturning the landmark ruling Roe v. Wade.

A growing crowd chanted phrases like “my body, my choice,” and “what do we want…bans off our bodies,” towards the federal courthouse.

Xochitl Rodriguez, the demonstration organizer and Philanthropy Officer of Planned Parenthood in El Paso, said they wanted people to know at this time, abortion is still legal in all 50 states.

“It’s important to create safe and shared spaces at this time, I think it’s also time to remind folks that the majority of people in this country actually support the right to choose,” Rodriguez said.

El Paso joins several cities across the country protesting the recent leak of documents obtained by Politico, detailing the U.S. Supreme Court’s intention to overturn Roe v. Wade, reversing nearly 50 years of constitutional protection for abortion, letting states set their own restrictions on the procedure.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

“We are constantly preparing for what would be a worst-case scenario, we’ve been prepared for this moment for some time,” Rodriguez said.

UTEP political science professor and courts expert dr. Todd Curry told KTSM it is not uncommon for the SCOTUS to reverse a ruling, but said it was uncommon after something such as Roe v. Wade has been established for nearly 50 years.

“So unprecedented that we know the language of the decision, but not so unprecedented that we don’t know the outcome before it takes place,” Curry said.

“So the question of where is the line, unfortunately, the answer is the line is wherever five members of the United States Supreme Court draw it.”

Dr. Todd Curry, UTEP Political Science professor

Curry added it will all come down to local elections if Roe v. Wade is overturned and states take over control on abortion laws.

Protestors rally for abortion rights in Kansas City after Supreme Court leak

“We will have 50 standards, some states will outright ban it, some states will regulate it more, some states like California will attempt to enshrine it within their state’s constitution. So it’s really going to be important to vote at the local level because this issue is absolutely going to play out at the local level,” Curry said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Texas Society
State
California State
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Society
Local
Missouri Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Kansas City, MO
Society
El Paso, TX
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#U S Supreme Court#Protest#El Pasoans#Ktsm#The Supreme Court#Politico#The U S Supreme Court#Iphone#Utep#Scotus
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy