Lake Luzerne, NY

WCSO: Sex offender arrested when found with teenager

By Michael O'Brien
 2 days ago

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a sexual assault report. Police say that level 2 sex offender Albert Pelkey, 40, of Gloversville was found with a teenager he met through social media.

The incident occurred in a remote wooded area in the Town of Lake Luzerne on April 27. Based on the investigation, Pelkey was acquainted with the victim and they originally met through social media.

Pelkey was charged with one felony count of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree.

Pelkey was arraigned in CAP court and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility without bail. He is scheduled to re-appear in Lake Luzerne Town Court on May 11.

The investigation was handled by members of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit and the Sex Offender Management Unit

