Las Vegas, NV

‘Toddlers and Tiaras’ Star Kailia Posey Died by Suicide, Family Says

By WLNK Staff
 2 days ago

Source: Tadamasa Taniguchi / Getty

Kailia Posey of Toddlers & Tiaras has died.

She was 16 years old.

Her mom shared the sad news in a Facebook post.

She wrote, “I don’t words or thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kaila. My baby forever.”

It is not currently known how she died but there are reports it may have been caused by an incident in Las Vegas.

MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

