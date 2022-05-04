ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarin Corp plc (ADR)

By emtking
Motley Fool
 2 days ago

The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of novel drugs for the treatment of central nervous system disorders.

Benzinga

U.S. FDA extends review of Pfizer and Myovant Sciences supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) For MYFEMBREE by three months

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the review period for the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) from Pfizer Inc. PFE and its partner Myovant Sciences MYOV for MYFEMBREE® (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) for the management of moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis. 
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

Why GSK May Have Bet Too Big on a Pandemic Pipeline

GlaxoSmithKline has thus far enjoyed robust sales growth and profits from COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. Much of the company's pipeline now focuses on similar pandemic-related offerings. But the market for such medicines is rapidly growing more crowded and competitive.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in May

Pfizer could be the greatest drugmaker of all time and is a solid stock to buy if a recession is on the way. Seagen has tremendous long-term potential with its oncology pipeline.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adr#Drugs#Fish Oils#Amarin Corp Plc#Bear#Amrn#128 42 Fda#Pdufa#131 23
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website.
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Why Conduent Stock Dropped 17% Today

Conduent's outlook for the next two years leaves a lot to be desired.
STOCKS
How Does Alzheimer’s Medication Work?

Alzheimer's disease is a brain disorder that causes cognitive decline and makes carrying out daily tasks challenging. It affects more than 6 million Americans over the age of 65. What Is Alzheimer's Disease?. Alzheimer's disease is a neurological condition that causes dementia and severe cognitive decline.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Benzinga

FDA Approves Expanded Use Of Supernus' Viloxazine In Adult ADHD Patients

The FDA approved an expanded indication for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc's SUPN Qelbree (viloxazine extended-release capsules) for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adult patients aged 18 and older. The FDA has now approved Qelbree for ADHD in children (starting at age 6), adolescents, and adults. Qelbree is a novel non-stimulant
HEALTH
Motley Fool

After Falling More Than 56% in a Year, Is STAAR Surgical Doomed?

STAAR Surgical is selling more of its implantable lenses than ever. Its total addressable market is only slated to keep growing in the future. But the stock's valuation remains sky-high, and that's an issue.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Why TPI Composites Stock Jumped 20% Today in a Down Market

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. The stock market is sinking further...
STOCKS
Axios

Biogen shakeup could shift Alzheimer's research

Biogen's decision Tuesday to replace its CEO and largely give up marketing the controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm could refocus attention on drugs that target disease processes that contribute to Alzheimer's. The big picture: Aduhelm's effective demise means we'll likely need multiple drugs and diagnostic tools to tailor combination treatments for
SCIENCE
Motley Fool

Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?

Your cost basis is the average price you paid per share of a company. Dividend Aristocrats have increased their annual dividend payouts for at least 25 consecutive years. Dollar-cost averaging can help prevent emotional investing decisions.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Healthcare Stocks That Could Make You Richer

Abbott Laboratories is a well-established medical devices company with a vast portfolio and several growth avenues. Pfizer's success in the coronavirus market will help it lay a strong foundation for the future.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Sprott Inc. (SII) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Sprott Inc. (SII 1.03%) Q1 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Zenvia Inc. (ZENV -7.22%) Q1 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

fuboTV, Inc. (FUBO) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. fuboTV, Inc. (FUBO -21.12%) Q1 2022 Earnings Call.
MARKETS
Nature.com

Population pharmacokinetic analysis of sildenafil in term and preterm infants with pulmonary arterial hypertension

Sildenafil is widely used off-label in pediatric patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). This study was conducted to characterize the pharmacokinetics (PK) of sildenafil in term and preterm neonates with PAH, by developing a population PK model, and to suggest appropriate doses to achieve clinically effective concentrations. A population PK modelling analysis was performed using sildenafil and its metabolite N-desmethyl sildenafil (DMS) concentration data from 19 neonates with PAH, whose gestational ages ranged 24"“41Â weeks. They received sildenafil orally at a dose of 0.5"“0.75Â mg/kg, four times a day. To investigate the appropriate sildenafil dose, simulations were conducted according to body weight which was significant covariate for sildenafil clearance. A one-compartment model with first-order absorption adequately described the PKs of sildenafil and DMS. Sildenafil clearance was expected to increase rapidly with increasing body weight. In the simulation, sildenafil doses"‰>"‰1Â mg/kg was required to achieve and maintain target concentrations of sildenafil and to expect timely clinical effects in term and preterm infants. These results could be utilized for the safer and more effective use of sildenafil in term and preterm infants.
SCIENCE
Motley Fool

Why These Top Oil and Gas Stocks Surged This Week and Could Rally Higher

Chesapeake Energy shareholders can expect a huge dividend in June. Energy Transfer just increased its dividend by 30% and foresees a solid 2021. Phillips 66 might soon start increasing dividends regularly.
STOCKS

