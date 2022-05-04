ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sac City, IA

Sac City man professes his love (w/misspellings) on the City’s water tower

kjan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Sac City, Iowa) – Officials with the Sac City Police Department, in a social media post Tuesday, said that on Sunday, May 1st, Sac City Police investigated an...

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Sac City, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
KBUR

US Marshals announce 40 arrested in Waterloo area in April

Waterloo, IA- The US Marshals Service has announced 40 people in Black Hawk County have been arrested over the past four weeks in what the agency calls Operation Washout Waterloo. Radio Iowa -reports that, according to a news release from the US Marshals Service, the people who’ve been arrested are...
WATERLOO, IA
WHO 13

2 killed in northwest Iowa crash

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Body found in barrel at Lake Mead

Overnight a draft of a preliminary opinion from the Supreme Court leaked. Two Mills County deputies went above and beyond the call of duty. 6 On Your Side: Use of force investigation after video surfaces. Updated: 1 hours ago. Omaha police say they are aware of the video that's now...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Water Tower#Graffiti
WOWT

Omaha man sentenced to life in prison

He's added more than 120 other muscle cars to his collection and it's right here in Omaha. 6 On Your Side: New funds available for COVID-19 impacted renters. The first two rounds of federal COVID cash for rental assistance topped 35 million dollars impacting more than $82,000 people across the metro.
OMAHA, NE
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing girl found in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As of 8:35 a.m. MT, Rapid City police say the missing child has been found. Their update also says she is safe. She hadn’t been seen since being dropped off at South Middle School Monday morning.
RAPID CITY, SD
KCRG.com

Iowa City man guilty of selling meth near Riverside Casino

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 4th, an Iowa City man was found guilty of Delivery of Methamphetamine in the parking lot of Riverside Casino last year. Officials say on March 18th, 2021, 38-year-old Mark Poggenpohl sold 3.7 grams of methamphetamine to a person cooperating with law enforcement for $150. At the trial, the cooperating witness testified that they saw several other bags of meth in Poggenphol’s backpack. A narcotics detective also testified that they saw Poggenpohl enter the casino with that backpack.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCCI.com

Police: Iowa woman asked others on Facebook to kill witnesses in a murder trial

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man convicted of murder allegedly asked a woman to post on his Facebook page encouraging others to kill listed witnesses in his case. Jaquarious Scoggins will spend 50 years in prison for killing a Warren County woman in 2018. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder this month in the killing of Mercedes Wathen, of Cambridge.
DES MOINES, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man who thought his daughter was being assaulted charged with assault

An Iowa City man who thought his daughter was being assaulted was arrested after assaulting a man who was just helping her inside the residence. Police say the incident occurred around 7:45 pm Sunday. 47-year-old Daniel Allie of Taylor Drive was at a residence on Burns Avenue, and admitted to pulling the victim out of the house. Allie reportedly struck the victim in the face multiple times, because he thought the man was assaulting his daughter.
IOWA CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

Man arrested in Mason City drug bust

(ABC 6 News) - The Cerro Gordo Sheriff's Office and associated agencies executed warrants at six Mason City-area locations. Felix Allen Arp was arrested in connection with an ongoing methamphetamine and fentanyl investigation in N Iowa. Arp, 30, has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver,...
MASON CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

US Marshals: 40 People Arrested In Black Hawk County In Last 4 Weeks

(Waterloo, IA) — The U-S Marshals Service reports that 40 people in Black Hawk County have been arrested over the last four weeks in what is being called Operation Washout, Waterloo. According to a news release, the suspects are sex offenders, violent criminals, and fugitives facing state, federal, and local charges. Twenty-two of the 40 are accused of having connections to organized crime or gangs. The next phase of the operation will involve tracking fugitives who have recently fled the area. The Marshals Service and 10 other law enforcement agencies have been involved in the operation.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy