Sac City man professes his love (w/misspellings) on the City’s water tower

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 4th, an Iowa City man was found guilty of Delivery of Methamphetamine in the parking lot of Riverside Casino last year. Officials say on March 18th, 2021, 38-year-old Mark Poggenpohl sold 3.7 grams of methamphetamine to a person cooperating with law enforcement for $150. At the trial, the cooperating witness testified that they saw several other bags of meth in Poggenphol’s backpack. A narcotics detective also testified that they saw Poggenpohl enter the casino with that backpack.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO