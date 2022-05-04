ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WI

Clark County Woman Sentenced On Drug Charges

By Tom King
wsau.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Clark County woman was sentenced to five years in federal prison Tuesday for dealing meth. Samantha Fristoe from Owen...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

OWEN, WI
PUBLIC SAFETY
