Podcast: NFL Draft, Spring Preview, NBA Draft Declarations, Olympic Sports Update

A recap of all the news from Kansas Athletics since the last episode of the podcast.

It's been three weeks since the last episode of the Rock Chalk Podcast, and a TON has happened in the world of Kansas Athletics. In today's episode, I flew solo to recap all of it.

I started with some podcast business, announcing that the podcast will no longer release daily during the week. This will allow me to focus on better quality of content instead of focusing on quantity, and do that in a sustainable way moving forward.

Then I turn to the Kansas football, starting by looking at some highlights and observations to come out of the Spring Preview. Then I jump into the turmoil of the transfer portal, and how Kansas not only avoided a big hole in the offense but seems poised to plug some more holes before the season starts.

After that, I moved into some NFL Draft news, where Kyron Johnson was selected in the 6th round by the Philadelphia Eagles and Kwamie Lassiter II was picked up as an undrafted free agent by the Cincinnati Bengals.

After the break, I took a look at all four Kansas Basketball players who declared for the NBA Draft but technically still have the ability to return to the Jayhawks next season. I look at which of them are the most likely to stay in, and who Kansas has if they don't return.

I wrap the episode by running through some news for the Olympic sports, including Kansas Tennis being selected for the NCAA Tournament, and the struggles for the baseball and softball teams. Plus, we are expecting some news for the Kansas Golf in relation to the postseason.

