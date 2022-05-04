Richland County Baseball Power Poll: Ontario back on top of unsteady standings

Someone has to want to win the Richland County Baseball Power Poll, right?

Another week and another new No. 1. Let's check out a what looks like a wild finish to the power poll season.

1. Ontario (10-3)

The Warriors continue to keep themselves in prime position for a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship and possibly a Richland County Baseball Power Poll title as well. Since the last power poll, the Warriors went 3-0 with wins over Pleasant (5-2), Lucas (14-5) and Perkins (9-8). The win over Pleasant kept the Warriors in first place in a wild MOAC title race while the win over Perkins, a walk-off victory, just might have netted them a top seed in this weekend's tournament draw. Carter Weaver had himself a day against Lucas with a grand slam while Gage Weaver had four hits against Perkins. The pitching has been a strength all year long and now the offense seems to be catching up, which will be dangerous for any team playing the Warriors moving forward. They have a huge two-game series with Marion Harding this week before getting Shelby next week.

2. Plymouth (12-5)

The Big Red dropped out of the No. 1 spot and down to No. 2 this week after going 1-2 since the last power poll. They were in prime position to compete for a league championship before losing to Mapleton and St. Paul. They did shake things up with a 10-3 win over South Central but the 4-3 loss to St. Paul might have ended any hopes of a Firelands Conference championship. They get St. Paul one more time before rounding out their league schedule with Crestview next week. They will need a lot of help if they want to get back in the title hunt.

3. Clear Fork (9-5)

The Colts make the jump up to No. 3 this week after going 2-0 since the last power poll with a 16-3 win over Marion Harding and a 5-3 win over Norwayne in which the Colts grabbed the lead in the seventh to win it. The offense exploded in the win over Harding with Jared Scott and Luke Schlosser both slugging home runs. It was Scott's third homer in two games as he belted two in the first game of the series. The Colts have Shelby this week in a huge two-game series.

4. Lucas (8-7)

The Cubs put the wraps on a second consecutive Mid-Buckeye Conference championship with a 25-2 win over Mansfield Christian behind Andrew Fanello, who had two hits and five RBIs. The Cubs have flipped things around lately and have gone 4-1 since the last power poll, with their lone loss coming to No. 1 Ontario. This team is starting to click at the perfect time as it hopes to wrap up an undefeated MBC season in game two against MC before hosting Mount Gilead, Monroeville and Plymouth later in the week.

5. Crestview (9-7)

The Cougars still have a chance to compete for a Firelands Conference title after sweeping New London and beating Mapleton on Monday. The Cougars are winning with balance and defense as their 12-1 win over Mapleton featured just three strikeouts by their starting pitcher. Tyson Ringler had four hits and two RBIs and Brennan Fulk and Owen Barker had three hits apiece, so multiple players are doing great things for the Cougs. They have Mapleton for one more before traveling to Bucyrus and hosting South Central on Saturday to close out the week.

6. Lexington (5-9)

The Minutemen are also finding their stride late in the season. They went 2-1 since the last power poll by beating West Holmes 3-0 behind a pitching gem from Cole Pauley, losing 5-2 to Medina Buckeye and winning 3-1 over Tiffin Columbian on Monday. Landin Goetz pitched a heck of a game against Columbian, allowing just one run on five hits with nine strikeouts. If Lex can continue to develop that No. 2 pitcher, watch out for this team come tourney time. They have Mount Vernon this week with hopes of spoiling their OCC championship hopes. They also host Norwalk on Saturday for what looks like a potential tournament matchup.

7. Shelby (9-6)

The Whippets only got two games in since the last power poll and went 1-1 with a 9-8 win over River Valley and a 3-2 loss to Upper Sandusky. They were supposed to play in the Tony Lucadello Tournament on Saturday in Fostoria, but the entire event had to be canceled due to a lack of umpires. If the scores aren't frustrating enough — the Whippets have lost four games by three runs or less — now they can't even get on the field to play because there is an umpire shortage. The Whippets get Clear Fork this week in MOAC play and will likely try and add more games at the end of the week.

8. Madison (4-13)

The Rams went 1-2 since the last power poll with their lone win coming 13-3 over Mansfield Senior in a suspended game. They did only fall 3-2 to Steele in a close one so the Rams continue to grow. They have an off week from OCC play but are set to travel to Norwalk, Orrville, River Valley and Highland this week as they turn into some road warriors.

9. Mansfield Christian (4-9)

The Flames went 1-2 since the last power poll, earning a nice 12-5 win over Monroeville behind Landon Curtis's two-hit, three-RBI day. The Flames dropped two games to Riverdale but have already won four games this season. It is a giant step forward for the program and they hope to take another one with one more game against Lucas looming.

10. Mansfield Senior (1-9)

The Tygers took a couple of OCC losses last week, falling 11-0 to Ashland and 13-3 to Madison. They are back at it this week against West Holmes as they search for their first OCC win of the season.

Last week's rankings

1. Plymouth

2. Ontario

3. Lucas

4. Crestview

5. Clear Fork

6. Lexington

7. Shelby

8. Madison

9. Mansfield Senior

10. Mansfield Christian

