Indiana State

Most moms just want a nap for Mother’s Day, poll finds

By Amy Larson, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. ( KRON ) — A recent survey asked more than 1,000 mothers: what do you consider to be the ideal Mother’s Day gift?

The perfect present, it turns out, is the gift of time and serenity for taking a nap. Eighteen U.S. states voted that a nap was the most sought-after gift. Five states — Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin — were in the Midwest alone.

“Proving that midwestern moms really need to get some sleep,” wrote time2play.com, which surveyed 1,024 moms who have children living at home.

Nearly 66% of the mothers worked full-time jobs and 27% were stay-at-home moms.

Following naps, the second-most desirable gift for moms on Mother’s Day is a meal that they don’t have to cook. Help with chores, such as cleaning the house, was the third most-coveted present.

The gift of chores was tops in states including Alaska, California, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Texas, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Wyoming.

“It turns out moms don’t want a vacuum, they want someone to vacuum,” time2play.com wrote

Once the cooking and cleaning are handled, the next best gifts were a spa treatment, flowers, or a thoughtful card.

The poll also asked mothers, if they could take a full day off away from their children, would they? Nearly 67% answered, “yes,” while 33% said “no.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hhZ5F_0fSjUMAL00
Time2play.com poll results state-by-state

“Many consider being a mom the hardest job in the world. Moms are coaches, multitaskers, planners, diaper changers, mediators, chauffeurs, nurses, teachers, and more. These days, most moms tackle these tasks while also maintaining a full-time career,” time2play.com wrote. “So the least we can do for mom is to give her exactly what she wants on the one day a year that’s just for her.”

Laclede Record

A Mother’s Worry, A Mother’s Love

While Mother's Day is a celebration of mothers, for the mothers themselves, it is a day of memories. They remember the moment when they discovered they were expecting and the moment the expectation became the reality that changed them. It is not until a mother holds her newborn for the first time that she discovers just how much she can love someone. Her capacity to love increases a hundredfold.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
