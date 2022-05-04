Houma murder trial begins for man accused in Christmas Eve shooting

Jury selection was underway Wednesday for a suspect accused of killing a Houma man on Christmas Eve in 2019.

Tyler Payne, 29, of Montegut, is charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. He is accused of taking part in a drive-by shooting Dec. 24, 2019, that claimed the life of 35-year-old Courtney Carter.

The shooting also left another man injured.

Two other suspects were also charged in the shooting. Torrance Verdin, 18, was convicted in January of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

The third suspect, Desmond Verdin, 26, was convicted of domestic violence-related crimes in July and was sentenced to life in prison April 20 after being ruled as a repeat offender. His murder charges are still pending.

The shooting took place at the intersection of St. Louis Canal and North Hollywood roads while the two victims were inside a vehicle, authorities said. After the shots were fired, the suspect vehicle made a right turn onto North Hollywood Road and headed toward West Park Avenue.

Carter died early Christmas morning from his injuries, police said.

On the day of the shooting, Carter and Desmond Verdin encountered each other while shopping at Southland Mall and an argument ensued, prosecutors said. Payne, Desmond Verdin and Torrance Verdin then followed the victims in a car after they left the mall.

When they stopped at the intersection, the defendants pulled up and started shooting at them, prosecutors said.

During jury selection, attorneys on both sides ask potential jurors a series of varied questions designed to create a six-person jury capable of making a bias-free judgment. Attorneys will also select four alternates who will serve on the jury if the need arises.

All juries in criminal trials must be unanimous to convict a defendant.

Payne is being represented by John Thomas of New Orleans. Assistant District Attorney Chris Erny is prosecuting the case, and state District Judge Juan Pickett is presiding over the trial.

If convicted of second-degree murder, Payne faces a mandatory life sentence without parole or early release.

