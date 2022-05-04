ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinckney, MI

Prep highlights: Hartland, Pinckney win heading into big soccer games

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LSYPF_0fSjUJWA00

Sophomore Sam Baker’s second-half goal gave Hartland a 1-0 soccer victory over Plymouth Tuesday night.

It was Baker’s first goal of the season and second of her career.

Morgan Seog and Leila Al-Qallaf shared the Eagles’ fifth shutout in their past six games.

After an evenly played first half, Hartland had 13 total shots and eight on goal after halftime.

“I’m pretty pleased, considering the conditions were pretty tough out there,” Hartland coach Andrew Kartsounes said. “We did a nice job in the second half moving the ball and creating some offensive chances. That’s something we haven’t done as much of recently. It’s nice to get us off the mark there. We would’ve liked to have scored more, but their keeper played a really nice second half.”

Hartland is 7-2 overall and in the KLAA West heading into a home game at 7 p.m. Thursday against Salem, which handed the Eagles one of their losses, 3-2, on April 13.

Pinckney 8, Ypsilanti 0

Natalie Graves, who normally plays center back, moved to center forward and scored four goals and added two assists.

Zaryah Griffin had two goals and one assist, while Kailey Lambert and Alexis Altizer scored the other goals.

Pinckney is 7-3-2 overall and 3-0-2 in the SEC White heading into a big home game against Tecumseh at 7 p.m. Thursday. Tecumseh is 6-0-3 overall, 2-0-3 in the division. Chelsea is the other team with an unbeaten SEC White record at 3-0-2.

The Pirates have won five straight games, allowing only three goals during an eight-game unbeaten streak (6-0-2). Ypsilanti is 0-5 in the division, getting outscored 31-0.

Northville 3, Brighton 1

Anna VanKannel scored Brighton’s only goal in the second half.

Northville is alone atop the KLAA West at 7-0-2, followed by Salem at 6-0-2 and Hartland at 7-2. Brighton is 2-4-2 in the division, 4-4-2 overall.

Boys track and field

Brighton 81, Plymouth 56

Quinn Cullen won the 800 in 1:57.81 and the 1,600 in 4:16.80, while Liam Kinney won the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.89 and the pole vault with a leap of 11 feet for Brighton.

Other individual winners for the Bulldogs were Joseph VanBuren (100, 11.60), Josh Filipowski (300 hurdles, 44.30), Hunter Harding (discus, 130-0), Harrison Sumner (high jump, 6-0) and Sam Meriweather (long jump, 19-1.5).

Northville d. Howell

Howell’s three victories were in field events, with Nathan Koch taking shot put (38-2.5), August Johanningsmeier high jump (5-8) and Austin Grunwald long jump (18-9).

Girls track and field

Brighton 78, Plymouth 55

Brighton junior Amanda Simon won the 100 in 12.79, the 200 in 27.29 and the 400 in 1:00.66.

Abigail Manka won the shot put and discus, Paris Dickson won the high jump, April Fox won the pole vault and Eli Hedgcock won the long jump for the Bulldogs.

Northville d. Howell

Taylor Moyer and Aliana Pietila won individual events and were on Howell’s winning 400 and 800 relay teams, along with Sophie Daugard and Tianna Bennett.

Moyer won the 100 in 13.18 and Pietila won the 200 in 27.12.

Kaitlyn Ward won the pole vault with a leap of 8 feet, 6 inches for the Highlanders.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Prep highlights: Hartland, Pinckney win heading into big soccer games

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Plainwell soccer team wins 10th straight, extends shutout streak

PLAINWELL, Mich. — The undefeated Plainwell girls soccer team knocking off Portage Northern on Friday night in Plainwell. Sophomore Kailah Newcomb scored the lone first half goal for the Trojans, who have yet to allow a goal this season. Plainwell has outscored their ten opponents 41-0. Watch the video...
PLAINWELL, MI
The Daily Telegram

Adrian, Tecumseh girls tennis play to draw

ADRIAN — The Adrian and Tecumseh girls tennis teams took to the courts at Adrian College and tied, 4-4, in the Southeastern Conference White Division dual on Wednesday. Margaret Watson and Victoria Jimenez Vila won at No. 2 and No. 4 singles respectively for the Maples with Watson winning, 7-5, 2-6, 10-7 and Jimenez Vila...
ADRIAN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartland Township, MI
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Plymouth, MI
Sports
City
Tecumseh, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Pinckney, MI
Sports
City
Brighton, MI
Howell, MI
Sports
City
Northville, MI
Hartland Township, MI
Sports
City
Pinckney, MI
City
Plymouth, MI
City
Howell, MI
City
Salem Township, MI
City
Chelsea, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Shot Put#Eagles#Klaa#Sec
WILX-TV

Now Desk Sports: New coach at MSU, Tigers hoping to claw back, Spartans delayed

Kellan Buddy is a sports reporter with WILX News 10. You can read his articles here, follow him on social media or watch him every weekday on News 10. New Michigan State hockey coach Adam Nightingale met with reporters and supporters today as he begins his new job and has begun recruiting. We’ll have those remarks during our 90 minutes of news starting at 5 p.m.
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
MLive.com

Whitehall boys, Montague girls break through for GMAA track championships

EGELSTON TWP. – The Montague girls and Whitehall boys track and field programs have been on the cusp of capturing Greater Muskegon Athletic Association championships for years but haven’t found the extra gear needed to bring home the elusive city title. That changed Friday night, however, as the...
MONTAGUE, MI
WILX-TV

New Okemos Football Coach Pleased By Early Interest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New Okemos High School football coach Efe Scott-Emuakpor tells WILX-TV he is pleased by the initial response he is receiving from players at the school. Emuakpor says he hopes to have a30 to 35 players dressed for the opening varsity game this fall adding that he thinks enough players will be available to field both freshmen and junior varsity teams. Okemos begins the varsity season with a 23-game losing streak.
OKEMOS, MI
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

727
Followers
431
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

livingstondaily.com is the home page of Howell, Brighton and Livingston County, Michigan with in depth and updated Howell, Brighton and Livingston County local news.

 http://livingstondaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy