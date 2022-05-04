2 men, including 1 reported missing, found shot dead in Suffolk County home

SELDEN, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — Suffolk County Police are investigating after two men, including one reported missing, were found shot to death at a home in Selden on Tuesday night.

Detectives responded to the 55 Hollywood Ave. home around 10:45 p.m. as part of a missing person investigation and discovered the two victims, according to police.

The men, Ian Saalfield, 45, of Lake Grove, who had been reported missing by his wife on April 26, and the homeowner, Robert Julian, 58, were pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.