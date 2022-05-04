UMass Amherst Investigates New Racist Email Sent To Black Students

UMass Amherst campus Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Eraboin

New racist emails were sent to Black students and a staff member at the University of Massachusetts, school officials said.

UMass Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy sent an email to the community on Tuesday, May 3 after four Black student groups, including several Black students and one campus official received an email with “deeply racist, hateful language" that are being investigated.

Subbaswamy said that the emails were similar in tone to an email sent to certain student groups last semester.

Police have been alerted to the latest batch of messages as UMass officials seek to locate the source of the hate mail.

“(We) will do everything within our power to hold the racist, hateful coward who sent it accountable,” Subbaswamy said. “Investigations into such incidents, law enforcement experts say, are often difficult.”

Subbaswamy noted that the investigation into the original email from the fall of 2021 has thus far been inconclusive.

“I realize how frustrating the slow progress of the investigation is and how profoundly disturbing it is that our Black students have been targeted again,” the chancellor said. "I am angry and frustrated as well. I will thoroughly assess the status of our investigation and will inquire with law enforcement agencies to make sure that we are doing everything possible to bring the perpetrator of these hateful acts to justice.

According to Subbaswamy, if the source of the email is someone on campus they will face potential expulsion or employment termination, as well as a referral to the District Attorney for criminal prosecution.

“I want to express my solidarity with our Black students, faculty and staff,” he said. “I will work with campus leaders to ensure that support services are made available to those who seek them and will keep the campus community updated on any developments going forward.”

