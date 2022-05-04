ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An ‘extensive foot chase’: Powell Co. suspect arrested

By Braxton Caudill
 2 days ago

STANTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — The Stanton Police Department said they have alleged shooting suspect, Aaron Couch in custody after an “extensive foot chase”.

Couch was wanted in regards to a shooting in the Pine Creek subdivision in Stanton that occurred just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Police in Stanton’s search for an alleged shooter has resulted in the county’s schools closing for the day.

The Stanton Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the Pine Creek subdivision in Stanton just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. Once on the scene, police found one shooting victim. The victim was transported by Powell County EMS to the hospital in critical condition.

Mother charged in death of children on Rogers Road in Lexington

Officers said they are currently searching for the alleged shooter, identified as 21-year-old Aaron Couch.

Couch, a man who has ties to Clay City, Winchester, and Lexington, was last seen at the intersection of Hatton Creek Road and KY Highway 11/15 wearing a black and red leather jacket, blue jeans, and white/gray Nike tennis shoes.

Couch is considered armed and dangerous. Police advise citizens to not approach him if they see him.

Due to the last known location, the Powell County School Board decided the Powell County School district will be on an NTI day Wednesday.

If you have any information regarding Couch’s location, or information about the case, Powell County police advise calling 911.

The investigation is ongoing, stay with FOX 56 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

