ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Marjorie Taylor Greene has had Paul Gosar vote on her behalf 22 times even though she introduced a bill to ban proxy voting

By Bryan Metzger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1163jr_0fSjTxLf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VwVbc_0fSjTxLf00
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia outside the Capitol on April 28, 2022.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

  • Rep. Greene introduced a bill to ban proxy voting, which lets lawmakers vote on behalf of one another.
  • But she's voted remotely 22 times, and cast votes for her Republican colleagues 135 times.
  • Her office blamed the "COVID-19 bioweapon pandemic" for proxy voting.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, like most of her Republican colleagues, says she's opposed to proxy voting.

"The Founders clearly intended for members of Congress to meet, debate, and vote in person," reads a March 7 letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed by Greene and 37 other Republicans. "Working Americans in every part of the country are expected to show up to their job in person. Members of Congress should be held to the same standard."

On March 8, Greene introduced a bill that would, among other changes to voting rules, entirely eliminate proxy voting, which allows members of Congress to have a colleague vote on their behalf.

The remote voting procedure was instituted in May 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite uniform Republican opposition. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy led a failed legal effort against proxy voting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cmv8O_0fSjTxLf00
The section of Greene's bill that would eliminate proxy voting.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

But Greene has voted remotely 22 times and cast 135 votes on behalf of fellow Republicans, according to an Insider review of over 700 roll call votes taken by the House between May 20, 2020 and April 30, 2022.

Insider repeatedly reached out to Greene's office for comment, asking why she opposes the practice and how she would answer the charge that she's hypocritical for using it even as she denounces it.

In response, spokesman Nick Dyer told Insider that the practice was "brought to the House through the COVID-19 bioweapon pandemic."

"Now that COVID is over and we're back to normal life, Congresswoman Greene is ready to end proxy voting," he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04pgUO_0fSjTxLf00
Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona at a press conference at the Capitol on December 7, 2021.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Georgia Republican's go-to buddy for when she can't make it to a vote herself appears to be Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, who's cast all 22 of her proxy votes. Both have come under fire for their ties to white nationalists , and both were stripped of their committee assignments for their inflammatory online rhetoric last year.

According to a review of the data, Greene's absences from Congress included a nearly week-long stretch in mid-April 2021 — the same week that she and Gosar floated the idea of a caucus dedicated to upholding "uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions" — as well as two absences at the end of July 2021.

And as recently as early March, the congresswoman cast dozens of votes for fellow Republicans, including 53 proxy votes for Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia, 47 for Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, and 35 for Gosar.

Gaetz and Gosar are among the 15 Republicans who've used proxy voting more than 100 times , while Hice is actively campaigning for a different job, challenging Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger in the state's May 24 Republican primary.

Despite Greene's inconsistencies on proxy voting, Democrats use the procedure far more than Republicans , often for reasons unrelated to the pandemic .

Democratic Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia, who's cast over 2,200 votes for his colleagues, told Insider in a recent interview that he thinks proxy voting should remain in a "responsible form," but acknowledged that its use has become "casual" over time.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 306

wayne stewart
2d ago

so she is not on any committees and still misses votes then what she is doing is collecting a welfare check. so she is the biggest collector of welfare in this country

Reply(41)
241
Moveon
2d ago

It’s not worth much but we still pay its salary and benefits. Elect it one more time and you throw your hard earned tax dollars on it for the rest of its worthless life. Think about that for a minute.So, what has it actually accomplished? Nothing but chaos at our expense. Nothing.

Reply(16)
133
☕??️?
2d ago

it's almost as if trump worshippers think that they should be allowed to do anything they want but nobody else should be allowed to because they're not "special" like tardy trump worshippers.

Reply(6)
111
Related
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene is finally facing some consequences. Her insurrectionist friends might soon, too

This week, Marjorie Taylor Greene finally faced some consequences for her support of the January 6 insurrection. Free Speech for People, an election and campaign finance reform organization, brought a lawsuit on behalf of state voters. They argued that Greene’s comments and actions violate the 14th Amendment, which holds that anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” is barred from running for federal or state office. Greene is implicated in the planning of the event that became the riot, and has also defended the insurrection in the recent past, saying it was in line with the Declaration of Independence’s call to...
The Independent

Fox host mocked for saying Democrats will hold an ‘insurrection’ over moves to overturn Roe v Wade

A Fox Nation host has been mocked online after she accused Democrats of leaking an alleged “first draft” of an opinion ruling overturning Roe v Wade as an “intimidation tactic”. Tomi Lahren, who was speaking hours after Politico reported on the leaked draft late on Monday, also suggested Democrats and their supporters would stage an “insurrection” to block the 1973 ruling being repealed by the right-leaning Supreme Court.“[This is] Absolutely an intimidation tactic and also a distraction tactic here,” said Lahren of the “first draft”, which appeared to be signed by conservative Justice Samuel Alito and described Roe as being “egregiously wrong from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Don Beyer
Person
Matt Gaetz
The Independent

US veteran calls Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘a shame’ and calls her out for ‘craziness’

A US Navy veteran was filmed personally accusing Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of disparaging the military and other groups, calling the Republican congresswoman a “shame.”The confrontation was caught on camera by WTVC at a campaign event on Monday in Trion, Georgia. The veteran, Alex Boyle, was incensed over some of Ms Greene’s past comments, and directly challenged her on them.“You are disrespecting the United States Congress and you’re a shame,” Mr Boyle told the congresswoman.“No, sir,” Ms Greene calmly responded.The tense exchange began when Mr Boyle asked the Georgia Republican to explain a controversial remark she made last month...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proxy Voting#Republicans#Reuters#House
The Independent

Voices: The real meaning behind Matt Gaetz’s joking tweet about Roe v Wade protesters

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz is not exactly known for his sophisticated thinking. You would think the Republican congressman would prefer to stay out of the abortion debate, with the Supreme Court seemingly poised to overturn Roe v Wade – the landmark decision that guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion. However, Gaetz is a social media agitator above all else, and so he tweeted on Wednesday: “How many of the women rallying against overturning Roe are over-educated, under-loved millennials who sadly return from protests to a lonely microwave dinner with their cats, and no bumble matches?”The retrograde, garden-variety, even boring...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Jim Jordan was deeply involved in the attempted coup to overturn the 2020 Election

The net is tightening around Jimbo. As more damning text messages, testimony and phone call records encircle the pint-sized pol from Urbana, Jim Jordan should be breaking out in a cold sweat. The 4th District U.S. congressman should be squirming in his shirt sleeves with each new revelation trickling out about his behind-the-scenes treachery leading […] The post Jim Jordan was deeply involved in the attempted coup to overturn the 2020 Election appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin endorses a REPUBLICAN: West Virginia Democrat slams Trump-backed lawmaker in his own state and backs his opponent as he intervenes in GOP primary battle with TV ad bashing Biden's Build Back Better plan

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is crossing the aisle to weigh in on a fierce GOP primary race in his home state of West Virginia. The centrist Democrat appeared in a Friday campaign ad attacking Donald Trump-backed House Rep. Alex Mooney, instead appearing to endorse his challenger, Rep. David McKinley. He...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Michigan Democrat Flips Deep-Red District After Opponent Told His Daughters to ‘Lie Back and Enjoy’ Rape

Click here to read the full article. Michigan’s 74th House District isn’t supposed to go blue, but thanks to an upstart campaign by Democrat Carol Glanville the state’s legislature will be a little less lopsided — at least for the next few months.  Glanville held off Republican Robert “R.J.” Regan and a write-in candidate, Mike Milanowski Jr., in Tuesday’s special election to take the state House of Representatives seat, which was vacated by the GOP’s Mark Huizenga when he won a state Senate seat in 2020. It wasn’t even close. Glanville, the city commissioner for Walker, Michigan, won by a 52-40-percent margin...
Business Insider

Business Insider

484K+
Followers
31K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy