ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

U.S. service sector slows; input prices measure at record high - ISM survey

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PENje_0fSjTgaY00

WASHINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. services industry growth unexpectedly slowed in April, with employment contracting for the second time this year, while a measure of input prices raced to a record high.

The Institute for Supply Management said on Wednesday its non-manufacturing activity index fell to a reading of 57.1 last month from 58.3 in March. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the non-manufacturing index little changed at 58.5.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity. The surprise slowdown could reflect persistent supply constraints, which have been worsened by new COVID-19 lockdowns in China and Russia's war against Ukraine.

Coming on the heels of an ISM survey on Monday showing manufacturing growing at its slowest pace in more than 1-1/2 years in April, the slowdown in the services industry could be a potential red flag for the economy.

The economy contracted at a 1.4% annualized rate in the first quarter, though that was largely because of a record trade deficit. Domestic demand remained solid, with consumer spending rising and business investment on equipment accelerating.

The ISM's measure of new orders received by services businesses fell to 54.6 from a reading of 60.1 in March. The moderation came despite spending shifting back to services from goods. Order backlogs also increased at a slower pace relative to March and exports cooled.

Its services industry employment gauge fell to 49.5, the second contraction this year, after rebounding to 54.0 in March. The decline likely reflects perennial worker shortages. The Labor Department reported on Tuesday that there were a record 11.5 million job openings at the end of March.

The contraction, together with a slowdown in factory employment growth last month, could temper expectations for strong job gains in April. According to a Reuters survey of economists, nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 394,000 jobs last month after rising 431,000 in March.

The ISM survey's measure of supplier deliveries increased to 65.1 from 63.4 in March. A reading above 50% indicates slower deliveries. As a result, services inflation accelerated. A measure of prices paid by services industries for inputs increased to an all-time high of 84.6 from 83.8 in March.

The Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates by half of a percentage point later on Wednesday, and likely to start trimming its asset holdings soon. The U.S. central bank raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points in March.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Treasury yields jump after another sign of rising inflation

U.S. Treasury yields jumped Friday after another inflation reading showed prices on the rise. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 6.5 basis points to 2.928% around 4:20 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 6.6 basis points to 2.995%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Canada's trade surplus narrows as imports surge more than exports

OTTAWA, May 4 (Reuters) - Canada's trade surplus with the world narrowed to C$2.49 billion in March from February, missing analyst expectations, as imports rose more than exports, and February's surplus was revised up, data from Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday. Despite the miss, the data was broadly positive for...
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ism#Interest Rates#Service Sector
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
Footwear News

Why Stocks Plunged Nearly 1,000 Points Today & What to Know About the Dow’s Big Fall

Click here to read the full article. Stocks fell sharply Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 1,000 points, marking its worst day since October 2020. The Dow fell 981 points, or 2.8%, on Friday afternoon, placing it down 1.9% for the week, its fourth straight weekly decline and its ninth losing week of the last 11. According to a CNN Business report, all 30 stocks in the Dow ended the day lower, led by Verizon, which fell more than 5.5%, and Caterpillar, which plunged 6.5%. Goldman Sachs, Home Depot and Visa were also big downside contributors. Shares of Gap...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

423K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy