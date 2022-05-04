ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Chicken recall: 15 pounds of poultry from Decatur plant recalled

By Kait Newsum
 2 days ago

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Over 15 tons of ready-to-eat chicken breasts that came from Wayne Farms in Decatur are being recalled due to concerns that the poultry may be undercooked.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall, which affects around 30,285 pounds of the chicken breast fillet product.

Products affected by the recall were produced on March 1 and March 21 and include:

  • 9-pound cases containing 8 packages of 6oz. “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with a “use by” date of 05/30/2022
  • 9-pound cases containing 12 packages of 4oz. “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with a “use by” date of 06/19/2022

Items under the recall will have the establishment number “EST. 20214” on the case.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Food and Inspection Service
The USDA says the products were shipped to a distributor in Illinois and also to several restaurants. According to the report, the problem was discovered when a customer complained the ready-to-eat chicken product appeared to be undercooked.

So far, there have been no reports of adverse reactions from eating the products, though anyone concerned about injury or illness should contact their healthcare provider, the USDA stated.

The FSIS added their concern that the products may still be sitting in the freezers and fridges of restaurants – whom they urge not to serve the recalled items, saying they should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.

Anyone with food safety concerns can also contact the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854).

