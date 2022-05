GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s that time of year again for all things caps and gowns, and of course, diplomas!. WFMY News 2 wants to make sure the senior Class of 2022, gets shoutouts from family and friends this year in a very special way. It’s one way to help inspire them to continue to dream and to go for the next chapter in their lives.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO