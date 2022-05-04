ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Johnstown YMCA training program begins for upcoming race

By Alexis Loya
 2 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — The Greater Johnstown YMCA will begin a training program to get participants ready for the Path of the Flood Race scheduled for May 28.

The “ Couch to 5K ” training program kicks off on Wednesday, May 4, at the gym at the Y, according to a press release from the YMCA. It is open to members and non-members. Participants will receive a training calendar, nutrition and training tips, and a group run schedule for every Saturday morning leading up to the race.

“The Couch to 5K program is designed for all those who need a little motivation to get up off the couch and become active,” Director of Wellness and Chronic Disease Programs at the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA Kristina Marinkovich said. “Perhaps it’s for someone who has never ran a day in their life, or someone who wants to scratch running a 5K off their bucket list. Someone who just wants to lose a few pounds before the official start of bathing suit season, or someone who simply needs a push to get back on track of being active. Whatever the reason, this is going to be a fun way to get moving.”

It costs $50 to participate, which includes a free t-shirt for race day, all training materials and the fee to enter the Path of the Flood Race. You can register on the YMCA website by May 11.

