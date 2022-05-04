ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, NC

NC man killed when truck collides with front-end loader in work zone, troopers say

By Mike Andrews
 3 days ago

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Hickory man was killed Tuesday when his pickup truck crashed into a front-end loader in a work zone on a bridge in Burke County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Trooper said the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on the U.S. 321 South bridge over Lake Hickory.

The left lane of the roadway was closed for bridge repair work, officials said.

Hickory High School student drowns in Lake Lookout, official say

A Chevrolet Silverado traveling south reportedly entered the lane closure and began passing vehicles in the open lane.

The pickup truck collided with a large front-end loader that was within the closure, authorities said.

The driver of the truck, 64-year-old Danny Peacock, died from his injuries on scene.

The operator of the construction vehicle was not injured. Highway Patrol said the initial investigation indicated that speed and reckless driving were contributing factors in the crash.

Police investigating after SC school fight videos show up online

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother in Summerville is voicing her concerns after fight videos from Summerville High School were posted to an Instagram account. Officials at the Summerville Police Department said they are investigating after videos, which appear to show students fighting at Summerville High, were recently discovered online. “My son was actually in […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
