Buffalo, NY

Nas to perform at Buffalo's Outer Harbor Concert Series July 23

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
Grammy Award-winning rap and hip-hop legend Nas is set to perform at Buffalo's Outer Harbor on July 23.

Presale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Thursday for Seneca Gaming club members with access code and general tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Friday.

Ticket prices:

  • General Admission tickets start at $27.50 (plus fees)
  • VIP tickets $65.00 (plus fees)
  • VIP Pit ticket is available for $125.00

Organizers said VIP tickets allow the ticketholder access to the Honda VIP tent, preferred viewing area, and two (2) complimentary drinks. The VIP Pit tickets come with the same perks and include direct, front-of-stage access and a custom branded merch pack. Tickets will be available here .

This will be his first time in Buffalo since his sold-out show at Canalside in the summer of 2019.

Nas joins previously announced T-Pain, Ja Rule, Jimmie Allen, Taking Back Sunday and moe. for the concert series at the Outer Harbor. You can find more information here .

Buffalo, NY
