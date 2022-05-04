ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage in LA

By Chris Babcock
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES ( KTSM ) – Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked by man while performing on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles Tuesday night.

According to published reports , the unidentified man jumped on stage, rushed and tackled Chappelle, and then attempted to run away.

Reports indicate that the man was then surrounded by security at the rear of the stage and subdued.

Social media videos and photos of the attack have been posted, despite organizers holding festival attendee’s phones for the duration of the performances.

Shortly after the attack, attendees say fellow comedian Chris Rock took to the stage with Chappelle and quipped, “Was that Will Smith?” The joke was in reference to Rock being slapped by Will Smith during this year’s Academy Awards, after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada.

Chappelle was performing as part of a comedy festival, the Netflix Is A Joke-Fest.

As this is a developing situation, look for updates during our Wednesday newscasts and here on KTSM.com

