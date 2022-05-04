ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Man lights Molotov cocktail, throws it through Detroit gas station door

WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VcsXE_0fSjRYY200

DETROIT — Detroit Police Department have released some surveillance video on Facebook that shows a man allegedly walking up to a gas station, throwing a Molotov cocktail inside, and running from the scene.

Police are trying to identify a man they believe is connected to the suspected arson at a gas station in the 10800 Block of West 7 Mile Road in Detroit on April 29 around 5:30 a.m.

WDIV reports that the man seen on camera fled south of Meyers Road after throwing the Molotov cocktail inside. Fortunately, there was minimal damage to the gas station. A person inside the gas station did report that their clothing caught fire but no other injuries were reported.

If you have any information regarding the arson investigation, Detroit Police Department ask that you send a tip to www.detroitrewards.tv or call the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit a 313-596-2940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP if you would like to be anonymous.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Molotov Cocktail#Violent Crime#Detroit Police Department#Arson#Cox Media Group
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas mother shoots burglar dead after he broke into her home while her three children were inside

A mother shot and killed a suspected burglar who was trying to break into her home in Texas while her three children were inside, according to authorities.The burglary gone wrong unfolded at around 10pm on Thursday night in the southeast side of San Antonio when the man allegedly entered the backyard of the woman’s home through an opening in a fence from a local park, reported ABC12.The intruder then tried to enter the home through the laundry room at the back of the house.Police said the woman, who is in her 30s, was home alone with her three children at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS News

"Look at how he maltreated my son": Father outraged after viral video shows police detaining crying 8-year-old boy

The Syracuse Police Department said they are looking into the actions of one of their officers after a viral video showed him detaining a crying 8-year-old boy. The video, which has been viewed thousands of times, shows the crying boy being held from behind by an officer after he was detained for allegedly stealing a bag of chips. The boy was then placed inside a police vehicle.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Independent

Woman recorded cell phone video of the moment she was accidentally shot and killed

A Texas woman recorded a cell phone video showing the moment that a man allegedly accidentally pulled the trigger of a handgun he though was unloaded and killed her.Karina Isabel Tobias, 21, died on 12 April, after succombing to gunshot injuries in an El Paso area hospital, according to officials.“Karina had an accident,” according to a GoFundMe page from her family, which has raised more than $8,000 for medical bills and funeral expenses. “Karina was a young (soul) full of life, full of dreams, and more than anything full of love to give.”A week later, police arrested 24-year-old Efrain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Louisiana woman stabbed to death on Facebook Live

The horrifying stabbing murder of a Louisiana woman was streamed on Facebook Live for more than 15 minutes, according to police.Janice David, 34, was tied to a car’s steering wheel with jumper cables before being stabbed to death, authorities say.Police spokesperson Sgt L’Jean McKneely said that the man charged with the murder, Earl Lee Johnson, then attempted to set the vehicle on fire.The Advocate reported that someone who saw the stream on Facebook contacted the social media company, which in turn alerted Louisiana State Police. Law enforcement was alerted too late to save the victim’s life, but they did make...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
21K+
Followers
63K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy