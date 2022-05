PHILADELPHIA STARS (1-2) vs. MICHIGAN PANTHERS (1-2) Time: 10 p.m. ET. Where: Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Ala.) Stream: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Sling, DirecTV Stream. After seeing offensive struggles in the opening two weeks of the season, the Panthers’ offensive finally came alive against the Pittsburgh Maulers last Sunday. The ground game was key for Michigan, as 244 of the 309 yards of offense came through the rushing attack. Both of their touchdowns in the first quarter, as well as their score in the fourth, came on the ground. The Panthers also converted on all three two-point conversion attempts, those too were rushing scores.

