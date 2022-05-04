ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton among the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
CLEVELAND — After weeks of will she, won’t she, will she, Dolly Parton will indeed be part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Parton will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a performer, along with artists such as Pat Benatar, Lionel Richie and Eminem.

The singer, songwriter and actor had said she would “respectfully bow out” if she had been chosen shortly after her name was announced as a nominee, CNN reported. But last week, she said she would accept the honor if chosen since fans elect the inductees each year.

Despite Parton’s earlier stance, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said that they stood by her inclusion on the ballot.

“From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music,” the foundation said in a statement in March. “It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed.

“We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said, according to CNN.

Parton said last week of her earlier decision to “bow out”: “When I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music, and I have found out lately that it’s not necessarily that. But if they can’t go there to be recognized, where do they go? So I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me, because I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that,” Parton told NPR.

The induction will be held on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles. Tickets will be on sale at a later date.

The Class of 2022 includes:

  • Performers
  • Pat Benatar
  • Duran Duran
  • Eminem
  • Eurythmics
  • Dolly Parton
  • Lionel Richie
  • Carly Simon
  • Musical Excellence Awards
  • Judas Priest
  • Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis
  • Early Influence Award
  • Harry Belafonte
  • Elizabeth Cotten
  • Ahmet Ertegun Award
  • Allen Grubman
  • Jimmy Iovine
  • Sylvia Robinson

