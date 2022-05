Two Springfield men were arrested Tuesday following a shooting incident that temporarily put two schools on soft lockdown. Springfield police reported that patrol officers heard multiple gunshots and observed two suspects – Otis Tyson, 35, and Dearius Brewer, 32, both of Springfield – running into a house in the 1200 block of South Grand Avenue East at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday. The two were reportedly part of one of two groups involved in a disturbance that escalated into gunfire. ...

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO