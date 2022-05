Dave Chappelle does not want the events of Tuesday night to be the only thing people are talking about after the Netflix Is a Joke Festival. During the last night of the event on Tuesday, Chappelle was attacked onstage by a concertgoer who was armed with a replica gun that included knife blade. Los Angeles Police told ET that the suspected attacker is in custody and had initially been charged with assault with a deadly weapon. This charge was later reduced to a misdemeanor.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO