BRHS baseball game rescheduled

TAUNTON— Another game, another win for Taunton softball. The Tigers downed Milford 15-0 in five innings of Hockomock League action Thursday to improve to 10-1 on the season. Pitchers Liv Mendonca and Katie Larson combined for the two hit shutout, with Mendonca going three innings giving up two hits and a walk while striking out four to earn the win and Larson going two innings striking out two.
KITTERY, Maine – Alexis Hernandez scored five goals as the Traip Academy girls lacrosse team beat Noble, 13-11 on Friday for the first win in program history.
Quinn McPherson and Julia Durling both scored three goals for the Rangers, while Keira Alessia had two.
The Ellsworth Softball Team remained unbeaten on the season, defeating the Hermon Hawks 6-4 on Thursday, May 5th in Hermon. Ellsworth led 3-1 going into the 7th inning when both Ellsworth and Hermon scored 3 runs each. Tyler Hellum picked up the win in the circle for the Eagles. She...
WESTERLY — Sophia Valentini had a big day in the pitcher's circle and at the plate as Westerly High topped Exeter-West Greenwich, 6-3, in a Division II softball game on Friday. Valentini, a sophomore, allowed zero earned runs on three hits. She struck out 13 and walked three. "Her...
The Ellsworth Eagles beat the Hermon Hawks 10-0 in 5 innings (10-run rule) on Thursday, May 5th in Hermon. Ellsworth's David Baugh hit a 2-run homer in the top of the 4th inning. Craig Burnett was on the mound for Ellsworth. He threw a complete game, limiting the Hawks to...
YORK, Maine - The York High School boys lacrosse team is typically a motivated group, but head coach Bill McNamara said that entering Wednesday's game against two-time Class B defending state champion Yarmouth, the Wildcats had a little more of a jolt in their collective step. "The kids were pumped,...
