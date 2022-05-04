BRHS baseball game rescheduled

TAUNTON— Another game, another win for Taunton softball. The Tigers downed Milford 15-0 in five innings of Hockomock League action Thursday to improve to 10-1 on the season. Pitchers Liv Mendonca and Katie Larson combined for the two hit shutout, with Mendonca going three innings giving up two hits and a walk while striking out four to earn the win and Larson going two innings striking out two.

