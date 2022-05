Halo Infinite's Warthog is a lightweight. That might sound like a diss, but I say it with love—of all seven iterations of Halo's iconic four-wheeled gun truck, I actually like Infinite's best. It's fast, looks cool as heck, turns corners on a dime, and doesn't flip over every time I bound over a medium-sized rock. But I have to admit that it doesn't really feel like a classic Warthog. Infinite's hog is so quick and light that it glides across dirt. It feels more like a zippy supercar than Bungie's original big-boned humvee, and 343 is trying to do something about that in Halo Infinite's Season 2 update.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO