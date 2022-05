Kris Bubic was more frustrated with his performance and had less patience for anything resembling an excuse than anyone else following his latest start. The Kansas City Royals’ left-hander didn’t make it through the first inning of his start against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. He gave up four runs while recording just one out, which set the tone for a 10-0 loss to end the club’s homestand.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO