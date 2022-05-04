Broncos fans across the pond excited for ‘home game’

DENVER (KDVR) — For tens of thousands of fans across the pond, the Denver Broncos are heading home.

“It’s unbelievable,” says broncos fan Michael McQuaid, co-creator of the ‘Broncos Europe fan group. “It’s been a long time coming.”

Officially announced Wednesday morning, the Broncos will face the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 30 in London, England. The Broncos were the front runners to play in London in 2020 until COVID-19 led to changes in the NFL schedule.

“It was disappointing,” Colum Cronin says on the canceled game. “But as a result of that, we now have the Super Bowl-winning quarterback in Russell Wilson on our team. It should make for quite a game.”

This will be the Broncos’ third game played in London and the ninth all-time game outside the United States.

“I look at this game as a home game for the Broncos,” says McQuaid. “I know we will be loud and make Broncos Country proud.”

