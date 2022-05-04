ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

Pedestrian hit by car in Thornton

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

THORNTON, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Thornton Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian.

It happened around 8 a.m. at Thornton Parkway and Huron Street.

A man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, police said.

The eastbound lanes of Thornton Parkway were closed at Huron Street for a short time but have reopened.

The crash is under investigation.

