DENVER — One problem with being a billionaire – it’s a less than .01 percent group that is usually too busy to enjoy their money. Josh Harris is a billionaire seven or eight times over, according to business news agencies. One of five potential owners of the Denver Broncos, Harris wrapped up his jam-packed two-day visit by having dinner Thursday night with his associates and Broncos’ chief executive officer Joe Ellis at a downtown Denver restaurant, then toured Empower Field at Mile High on Friday morning, a source told 9NEWS.

DENVER, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO