ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Meet the Experts and Innovators Inside the Foodverse and Web3

By Ashley Daigneault
TheSpoon
TheSpoon
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Our second virtual event looking at the intersection of food, restaurants, agriculture and all things Web3 starts today. SimulATE Spring Summit will tackle the impact of Web3 on the food, restaurant, agriculture and CPG industries and talk to experts and entrepreneurs in the space, including:. Learn why NFTs and...

thespoon.tech

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Amazon to fill 2,500 corporate and technical jobs in SoCal

Amazon.com Inc. announced Tuesday it plans to create 2,500 corporate and technical jobs in Southern California.Of the jobs, the company says over 1,000 will be based in Santa Monica, more than 800 will be in Irvine and 700 will be based San Diego.The jobs are not warehouse positions and will instead "include roles building cloud infrastructure, improving the Alexa experience, and designing cutting-edge video games," said Holly Sullivan, Amazon's vice president of worldwide economic development. "They're a fantastic opportunity for Californians of all backgrounds to join Amazon and build a successful career."The company has signed three leases in Santa Monica, Irvine and San Diego. Amazon is describing the offices as "tech hubs."According to the company, positions are already available in software development engineers, game designers and user experience designers, along with positions in human resources, finance, IT and more.Those interested in applying for jobs at Amazon can learn more at www.amazon.jobs/en/.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Engadget

Invest in the Robotics startup tripling restaurant profits

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. There are plenty of smart, talented and hard-working people in the fast-food industry. However, the low pay and harsh working conditions may lead to unenthusiastic employees, a lack of attention to detail and, ultimately, orders that don’t meet customer demand.
ECONOMY
TheSpoon

UPSIDE’s New Investment Dollars Pushes The Company To the Front of the Cultivated Meat Line

Picture this: It’s late 2023, or perhaps 2024. Renowned Austin pitmaster and entrepreneur Aaron Franklin finishes up tending to his smokers after a long night of preparing to feed the onslaught of barbeque fans. Those queued up along Branch Street in East Austin are in for a surprise; that day, instead of the usual prime brisket rubbed with Aaron’s secret coffee-based rub, the star of the day is meat that comes from a place other than a ranch and slaughterhouse. Welcome to the world of cultivated meat.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovators#Spring Summit#Cpg#Mcdonald#Nft#Chfty Pizzas
TechCrunch

Pitch deck pro tips from a leading Silicon Valley venture capitalist

Constructing pitch decks is part art and part science. And they’re always a work in progress. Each week on TechCrunch Live, a founder and investor present an early pitch deck that won significant capital investment. The events are free to join, and after looking at the pitch deck, startup founders can practice their pitch with the investor and founder.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Black Enterprise

Atlanta Based Platform EnrichHER Helps Women And Minority-Owned Businesses

The Atlanta-based lending platform EnrichHER is helping to connect minority women entrepreneurs and small business owners with the funding they need. EnrichHER founder and CEO Dr. Roshawnna Novellus knows the Black Lives Matter movement and focus on social equity helped, but Black women are still struggling to get seed funding, loans, and access to credit. However, she is working to change that.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
ZDNet

Amazon invests in robots to work alongside humans

One of my favorite robots of the last few years is named Cassie. Little more than a pair of bipedal robotic legs, the robot was designed as a robust R&D tool for ground mobility applications. It's a cool robot, and it's a great illustration of a company developing baseline technology readymade for useful iteration.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

SLAMcore just raised $16M to help robots get around

The company has developed technologies that can be deployed on a wide range of robotics systems, from vacuums to the more advanced autonomous systems being deployed in warehouses across the U.S. Its algorithms are used to help robots identify the space they’re navigating. The firm also cites a key buzzword — noting that such systems can be applied for finding one’s way around the metaverse.
ENGINEERING
pymnts

From Coffee to Crikey! Businesses See NFTs as Community Builders

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have largely been pitched as a way to move media, whether that’s selling an 8-bit picture of a mohawked alien for millions or slam dunk or a song for a few dollars, or a digital handbag for more than its real-world counterpart costs. But now companies...
ECONOMY
TheSpoon

OneRare and Honeybee Burger Partner to Bring Plant-Based Food to the Metaverse

OneRare, the first dedicated food metaverse platform just announced a collaboration with LA-based Honeybee Burger to make plant-based food “more desirable, accessible and available everywhere.”. The vegan burger, founded by former Wall Street execs, is considered a mini-chain in Southern California but has grown in popularity alongside the plant-based...
CHICAGO, IL
TechCrunch

Haun Ventures leads $50M round in NFT startup Zora Labs

Katie Haun’s new firm, Haun Ventures, has led its first deal in NFT startup Zora Labs. The $50 million funding round values the company at $600 million. Zora’s protocol allows artists and developers to create NFT marketplaces and collections. Zora has its own primary marketplace where users can list NFTs, similar to OpenSea, but the vast majority of NFTs sold on its protocol take place on third-party sites. Crypto organizations like publishing startup Mirror and collective FWB have leveraged Zora’s protocol to sell NFTs to community members.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Living Proof and P2 Science Announce New Partnership

The two science-backed brands are teaming up to bring consumers next-level results from their haircare routines. NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Proof, Inc, the high-performance, science-backed haircare company, has teamed up with P2 Science, an equally high-performance green chemistry ingredient company. Both rooted in academia and leading with innovation-first approaches, the duo has announced the establishment of a long-term strategic partnership.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheSpoon

Podcast: Talking Food as Medicine With NourishedRX’s Lauren Driscoll

NourishedRX provides meals, groceries, and meal kits to individuals, tailored for their individual needs and preferences. The company, which recently raised $6 million in seed funding, has developed an AI platform that matches members with personalized meal and grocery offerings. It works with healthcare providers to incorporate food as part of an individual’s long-term health plan.
HEALTH
TheSpoon

Basil Street Pizza Taking Final Bids For Assets to Pizza Robot Business

Back in mid-April, The Spoon first started getting tips that Basil Street Pizza was looking for a buyer. When we emailed the maker of automated pizza-making kiosks, the auto-responder we got back was essentially a for-sale sign: “Thanks for your message. Basil Street Cafe is currently seeking qualified individuals or groups interested in acquiring company assets. If you are interested in purchasing assets of the company, please contact it’s Chief Restructuring Officer, Jeff Klemp”
ECONOMY
TheSpoon

TheSpoon

Seattle, WA
672
Followers
2K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spoon provides daily reporting and insight into the food tech revolution. We talk to the innovators, disruptors and creators helping to reinvent food, cooking and the kitchen and bring those conversations to you in the form of interviews, deep dive analysis, newsletters, podcasts and videos

 https://thespoon.tech/

Comments / 0

Community Policy