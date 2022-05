It’s probably not surprising to many of you that the City of Helena started with a love story. The love between Helen Lee and Pete Boyle began a community that now extends from the beautiful highlands of Shades Crest to the peaceful lowlands of the Cahaba River Valley. You are living in a community that has been recognized as one of the safest cities in Alabama and ranked one of the best places to live. But I want to talk to you about something more important than the community around you. I want to encourage you to become an active participant in your community this summer.

HELENA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO