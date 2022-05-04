School district operating millages approved in Manistee County

Voters approved millage renewals in three school districts in Manistee County on May 3. (News Advocate graphic)

MANISTEE — Operating millages for three Manistee County school districts were approved by voters on Tuesday.

Voters in the Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools, Bear Lake Schools and Onekama Consolidated Schools districts supported 18-mill, non-homestead operating millage renewals in each district.

Public school districts throughout the state of Michigan are required by law to periodically to ask the voters to approve this millage renewal as a result of Proposal A, a system for funding Michigan schools which was passed in 1994.

With 13 of 14 precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning, 1,310 of the county's 10,164 registered voters took part in the election — that's 12.89%.

Jakob Veith, KND and Bear Lake superintendent, had previously emphasized to the News Advocate that the millage is a renewal.

"This is not anything new," he had said. "This is a renewal that occurs everywhere across the state, basically. This is needed for us to receive our full per-pupil funding from the state."

The three districts were requesting a renewal for a period of five years, from 2023 to 2027.

Bear Lake Schools asked voters to authorize a millage limitation of 18.953 mills. This is $18.953 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation. The renewal is expected to raise approximately $970,000 in 2023.

Voters in the Bear Lake district supported the millage 93-23.

Onekama Consolidated Schools asked voters to approve a millage limitation of 19.0299 mills. This is $19.0299 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation. The district can expect to collect approximately $3.24 million in 2023.

Onekama voters approved the millage, 495-121.

KND asked voters to authorize a millage limitation of 18.3867 mills — $18.3867 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation — and authorize an increase of 0.3413 mill — $0.3413 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Headlee Amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963.

The district will raise an estimated $2.525 million in 2023.

In the KND district, voters approved the renewal 351-221.

Tuesday night's results are unofficial until certified by the board of canvassers .