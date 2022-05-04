ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

What I Wish People Knew About Migraine

By Naki Carter
WebMD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat I wish people knew about my battle with migraine. Now that is what you call a fully loaded statement. Where do I begin?. I wish people knew to show more compassion. Migraine warriors are not purposely trying to get out of hanging out with you or attending your event. Migraine...

blogs.webmd.com

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

‘I Prepare Wills for a Living, and Here Are 4 Things I Wish Every Family Would Talk About in Times of Health’

As a thing that most people try to avoid, death isn’t a common topic of conversation. After all, discussing it requires confronting its inherent inevitably—but avoiding discussions surrounding it doesn't just bring blissful ignorance, either. In fact, this tactic can leave your loved ones in the lurch when death does arrive. That’s why estate-planning attorneys suggest considering in advance how you'll discuss your plans for death with your family, and above all, making a point to do so.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migraine#Seafood Restaurant#Mental Health#Food Allergies
Psych Centra

What Is Caregiver Stress? Plus 5 Ways to Cope

Caregivers play a vital role in the lives of people unable to care for themselves. Still, caring for others can be inherently stressful. Caregiver stress, also known as caregiver stress syndrome, is a state of mental, emotional, and physical exhaustion caregivers experience. They may also experience:. fatigue. stress. anxiety. depression,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Chip Chick

Her Autistic Son Was Invited To Prom, But This Mom Doesn't Want To Let Him Go

A mom has an 18-year-old son who has been diagnosed with Level 2 autism, so his autism is pretty moderate. According to Autism Speaks, this Level of autism is characterized as "Marked deficits in verbal and nonverbal social communication skills; social impairments apparent even with supports in place; limited initiation of social interactions; and reduced or abnormal responses to social overtures from others. For example, a person who speaks simple sentences, whose interaction is limited to narrow special interests, and how has markedly odd nonverbal communication." This mom said that her son is completely capable of completing certain tasks all alone, though he does need some help with other things...
RELATIONSHIPS
Psych Centra

6 Tips to Cope with Social Anxiety

Avoiding all social situations may not be possible, but learning to navigate your way around your fears can help. Public speaking or not knowing anyone at a party are two common social situations that may make many people nervous. For some, though, these and other social circumstances can be terrifying.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Seafood
Psych Centra

Why Grief Can Make You Tired and What You Can Do to Feel Better

Grief can involve different emotions and even physical responses, including tiredness or fatigue. Here’s how to cope. Navigating a loss can feel heavy for many reasons. And in addition to the emotional challenges, grief can take a toll on your body. If you’re coping with grief, you might find...
MENTAL HEALTH
Shape Magazine

How to Deal with Loneliness, According to Mental Health Experts

Perhaps you just moved to a new city or are gearing up for your first holiday season as a single. Or maybe you have thousands of followers on social media and a phone that won't stop blowing up with text messages and yet, you still feel disconnected. Whatever the case may be, loneliness is a natural thing to experience — and a common one at that, too. In fact, so many Americans have felt lonely over the past years that public health officials started to express concern over a "loneliness epidemic." Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, this has only gotten worse.
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

The Psychology Behind Excessive Talking

Speech is a part of how our brains are programmed to socially connect and survive. But some people may talk excessively. Excessive talking is the practice of overtalking or compulsively talking. Someone may talk excessively due to a mental health disorder, such as bipolar disorder, or to personality or behavioral characteristics.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Echoes of Survival From Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Recognizing our childhood strategies used for managing CPTSD is a first step in healing. Many of us continue using those early strategies until we work to make them more conscious. With more awareness comes the possibility of more choices, including choosing healthier relationships in adulthood. Adults with complex post-traumatic stress...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

8 CBT Exercises to Help You Cope with Your Breakup

There’s no way around it: Breakups are hard, whether you end the relationship or someone else does. In many ways, the ending of a relationship can feel similar to a death. After all, you’re losing the closeness you had with someone very important to you. You will likely...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

Feeling Like You’re Unwanted by Your Parents?

Every child deserves parental love. If your parent emotionally neglects you, it’s not your fault. Teens and parents have been at odds for all of history. Though it’s typical for a teen to push boundaries and end up grounded, these are consequences that come from a place of love and concern for their overall well-being.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Psych Centra

How Long Does Grief Last?

There is no timeline for how long grief lasts, but you may start feeling better as you move through the grieving process. Grief is a natural response to losing a loved one, valued relationship, or career opportunity. Grief can come with a variety of emotions, such as feelings of sadness or loneliness.
MENTAL HEALTH
WebMD

One-Week Social Media Break Reduces Anxiety, Depression

Depression, according to a new study published in the journal Cyberpsychology, Behavior and Social Networking. People who stopped using platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for seven days reported an increased sense of well-being, and some said they freed up about nine hours in their week that they would have spent scrolling.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How Stress and Self-Sabotage Interfere With ADHD Happiness

Reduce stress by identifying patterns of self-defeating behaviors and choosing healthier alternatives. Decrease the feelings of shame and self-doubt that you've carried around for years by setting realistic, achievable goals. Create rebuttals to the negative, critical voice in your head to lower its volume and influence. Use a growth mindset...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy