While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness features many new characters, artifacts, and comic book events, there’s no questioning the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the Illuminati steals the show. Inspired by a Marvel Comics group of the same name, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness features a live-action version of a secret society of heroes who acts behind humanity’s back to decide the world's fate. For this secret society to work, the Illuminati unites some of the most powerful heroes in the cosmos, including alternative versions of Earth-616 heroes and characters who have yet to make their proper MCU debut. But who are the Illuminati members in Erath-838? And how did the secret group get together?

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO