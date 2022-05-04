Nassau County Sheriff’s Office honors fallen deputies

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office held a law enforcement memorial ceremony in honor of the lives lost last year, including two of its own deputies.

Deputy Joshua Moyers was shot during a traffic stop in Oct. The man accused of shooting him, Patrick McDowell, was tracked down five days later. Sheriff Bill Leeper said Moyers and his fiancée Ivy were planning their wedding at the time of his death.

Bailiff Jack Gwynes, lovingly referred to as “Grumpy” by his coworkers, passed away from complications due to COVID-19. He was in law enforcement for 26 years. His family encouraged the community to honor his life by donating to the Live for Bries Foundation or the National Police Wives Association.

©2022 Cox Media Group