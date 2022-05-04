ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Queens hit-and-run driver arrested after striking pedestrian: NYPD

By Mira Wassef
pix11.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (PIX 11) — A man was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with a critical head injury in Queens last...

pix11.com

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Queens car wash employee slashed in face, police say

MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens (PIX11) — An employee was slashed in the face in front of a car wash in Queens, police said on Thursday. Two men approached a worker in front of a car wash along 69th Street near Eliot Avenue to ask about employment at around 3 p.m. on April 25, according to authorities. […]
Daily News

Woman shot dead inside Queens home, firearm recovered

A woman was fatally shot inside a Queens home Wednesday afternoon. Anna Torres, 51, was shot in the head in a house on 109th Avenue near 96th St. in Ozone Park just before 2:30 p.m., cops said. Medics declared her dead at the scene. Cops were initially looking for a light-skinned man who fled the house in a black Chevrolet Traverse normally driven by Torres. The alleged shooter soon ...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Brown
PIX11

Two suspects attacked teen onboard A train: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men assaulted a teenager on board a subway train on the evening of April 19, police said Tuesday. The 17-year-old boy was on board a southbound A train approaching the West 168 Street-Washington Heights station when he was approached by the two strangers. They engaged in an argument with […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Pix 11
PIX11

Woman shot in head, critically injured in Brooklyn stairwell: police

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was seriously injured when she was shot in the head in Brooklyn on Wednesday, police said. Police found the woman with a gunshot wound in her head in the stairwell of a building along Sterling Place near Rochester Avenue at around 2:45 a.m., according to officials. The 18-year-old victim was taken to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Garbage truck hits, kills bicyclist in Brooklyn

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a garbage truck in Sunset Park Thursday morning. Police say the driver of the truck left the scene. According to authorities, the driver of that truck who left the scene is likely unaware that they even hit the 35-year-old bicyclist. The victim was...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
Herald Community Newspapers

Woman charged with DWI, manslaughter in Baldwin fatal car crash

Tuesday morning at roughly 5:15 a.m. two vehicles collided at the intersection of Grand and East Carl avenues. A 66-year-old in the auto incident was pronounced deceased at the scene while a 31-year-old woman driver also involved was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. UPDATE: Homicide Squad Detective...
BALDWIN, NY
Gothamist.com

Woman dies after jumping in front of Midtown train, police said

A woman has died after jumping in front of a rush hour train in Midtown Friday morning, police said. The 32-year-old woman was pronounced dead on arrival shortly after 8:30 a.m. at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan after being struck by an M train at the 42nd Street-Bryant Park station, police officials said. She has yet to be identified.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy