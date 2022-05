The Carolina Hurricanes are utterly dominating the Boston Bruins in their first round 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Tony DeAngelo and the Canes showered the Bruins with goals in Game 2, taking a 5-2 victory for a 2-0 series lead. That win came after Carolina destroyed the Bruins in the series opener, 5-1. What made Game 2’s win more memorable for the Hurricanes was the presence of rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov in the game and how he showed he was not going to back down from Marchand’s antics.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO